Federer vs Raonic Live Stream: How to watch online for free

Federer vs Raonic Live Stream: Watch online for free

We're getting to the business end of Wimbledon 2017, and later today, Swiss legend Roger Federer will take on talented Canadian Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals of the Men's Singles tournament. Our live streaming guide tells you everything you need to know to follow all the action live online – and best of all, it's free.

With only a few days of tennis left at the world's most iconic tournament, Wimbledon 2017, it's time to separate the pretenders from the true contenders down in SW19.

And that's exactly what's going to happen when No.3 seed and seven times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer of Switzerland faces off against 26-year-old Milos Raonic of Canada.

It looks set to be one of the matches of the tournament, so shall we begin?

Related: Wimbledon 2017 live streaming guide

Federer vs Raonic: Time and how to live stream for free

The Federer vs Raonic match will follow Andy Murray's showdown with Sam Querrey on Centre Court and is provisionally scheduled for 2.30pm BST (9.30am ET).

In reality, that start time isn't going to happen, unless the Murray match is a complete walkover for one of the players involved.

The first serve of Federer vs Raonic is more likely to be around 3.30pm, based on our experience, but that's purely an educated guess.

When the match does start, know that the BBC has the rights to Wimbledon here in the UK, and its coverage kick-offs on BBC 1 at 12.15pm BST.

Which means that it's completely, wonderfully, and absolutely free – and legal, for UK TV license holders at least – to live stream the match online.

To watch (or listen to) the coverage online, simply make your way over to the BBC iPlayer website, or download the iPlayer app on your mobile device.

Here are some quick links to get you started:

Don't want to miss a serve? The best way to know exactly when Federer vs Raonic will start is by following the earlier match featuring Andy Murray. So why not follow the link below and do just that?

Related: Murray vs Querrey free live stream

Who will win the Federer vs Raonic match? Share your thoughts in the comments below.