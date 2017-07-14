Federer vs Berdych Live Stream: How to watch online for free

The Wimbledon 2017 Men's Singles final will be decided today, when one of the sport's all-time greats, Roger Federer, takes on Tomáš Berdych in the second semi-final of the tournament. Our live streaming guide reveals everything you need to know to follow all the action live online – and best of all, it's free.

This weekend, the world's most prestigious tennis tournament will crown its 2017 champions, but first there's the small matter of who will compete in the Men's final at Wimbledon.

Vying for a place in the big match is No.3 seed and seven times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer of Switzerland and the Czech Republic's Tomáš Berdych, who is the 11th seed.

While Federer is heavily favoured, it could well be one of the matches of the tournament, so shall we get to it?

Federer vs Berdych: Time and how to live stream for free

The Federer vs Berdych match will follow Marin Čilić's semi-final against Sam Querrey on Centre Court today and is provisionally scheduled for 2.30pm BST (9.30am ET).

In our experience, though, that start time seems unlikely to happen, unless the earlier match proves to a walkover for one of the players involved.

Rather, the first serve of Federer vs Berdych is more likely to be around 3-3.30pm, though note that that's purely an educated guess.

When the match does start, also know that the BBC has the rights to Wimbledon here in the UK, and its coverage kicked off on BBC Two at 12.30pm BST, after which it will hop over to BBC One at 13.45pm for the rest of the afternoon.

Which means that it's totally free – and legal, for UK TV license holders at least – to live stream the match online, whether you're using a phone, tablet, or PC.

To watch (or listen to) the coverage online, simply make your way over to the BBC iPlayer website, or download the iPlayer app on your mobile device.

These are the quick links you need to get started:

Not in the UK?

Fear not, as there are a number of handy global options, including ESPN's website over in the States, where you can watch the match online provided you have the right cable TV subscription, and Fox Sports in Australia.

Indian streaming platform Hotstar, which may also work in other regions, is also worth a shout.

Don't want to miss a serve? The best way to know exactly when Federer vs Berdych will start is by following the earlier match. The means are the same, but for a full explainer, hit the link below.

