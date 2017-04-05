Far Cry 5: What we want to see

With Far Cry 3 having just been added to the Xbox One backwards compatibility list, our minds are full of potential ideas for the next entry. Far Cry 5 seems like an inevitable building block in Ubisoft’s upcoming library, and might even emerge at E3 2017.

What is Far Cry 5?

At the moment we currently have no knowledge regarding the setting of Far Cry 5. The last entry, Far Cry: Primal, saw us transported back to prehistoric times with woolly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers roaming the lands. Our hope is to see Far Cry return to such a setting, or perhaps re-introduce a Blood Dragon-esque does of humour. Pretty please, Ubisoft?

Far Cry 5 release date – When is it coming out?

An official announcement at E3 2017 alongside a potential release date seems likely, with the hope that the game will arrive at the tail-end of the year or early 2018. However, Ubisoft is yet to confirm the project’s existence.

Far Cry 5 wish list – What we’d love to see

DINOSAURS!

The idea of Far Cry combining its brilliant modern formula with prehistoric lizards is tantalising, especially after it did so in robot form in Blood Dragon. Its mixture of open-world exploration and dynamic hunting would be perfect for such an adventure. Primal was a half-step, but felt more akin to a spinoff than a full-blooded sequel. In a nutshell, we want Far Cry 5 to be the Turok reboot we’ve been waiting literally decades for.

Expand on the Ubisoft formula

Despite its gorgeous virtual playground and fun repertoire of skills, Far Cry: Primal was a clear victim of Ubisoft’s now formulaic open-world design ethos. The gameplay loop of finding a tower and playing a tedious game of icon janitor remained untouched from what was established in Far Cry 3 several years ago. Having the ability to tame the world’s wildlife was a cool distraction, but lacked the depth required to truly change things up. It’s a high bar to reach, but The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild showcased perfectly how an open world can allow the player to freely experiment without holding their hand. Far Cry 5 should lead by example and break new ground.

Yet another brilliant villain

Vaas was subject to mountains of critical acclaim upon the release of Far Cry 3. Mentally unhinged and chock-full of truly demented dialogue, he remains a character highlight in a series filled with memorable personalities. Troy Baker’s Pagan Min was equally crazy, yet his lack of screentime made Far Cry 4’s snowy mountains feel a little docile by comparison. Far Cry 5 needs a new antagonist engineered to be feared. Heck, if dinosaurs are involved he might be capable of commanding an army of the prehistoric creatures. It’d be incredibly silly, yet undeniably cool.

Diverse outposts

A frequent highlight of Far Cry can be found in taking over the dozens of outposts spread across the map. These can be tackled however you like, as long as you have the right equipment to hand. You could sneak in, deactivate the alarm and stab your enemy in the back. Alternatively, you might litter the ground with C4 before engaging in a bloody battle of hellacious gunfire. The possibilities are endless, provided you’ve got an imagination worthy of your arsenal. Unfortunately, the blueprint of these instances soon became predictable. It was far too easy to predict enemy behaviour and disable every single alarm from afar.

More enemy variety

We'd love to see a wider palette of bad guys coming our way in Far Cry 5. Something more than the typical light, medium and heavy variants players have come to associate with the series. Typical soldiers are nothing more than glorified bullet sponges that are trivial to outsmart with whatever weapons you have on hand. Ubisoft should strive to offer a more diverse challenge with Far Cry 5, breaking away from the now archetypal formula with adversaries that require a real sense of strategy to defeat.

What's on your wish list for Far Cry 5? Let us know in the comments below.