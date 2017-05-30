Far Cry 5 release date, multiplayer, trailers, story info and everything you need to know
Ubisoft has finally revealed Far Cry 5, welcoming us to the game’s setting, story, enemy characters as well as some friends will meet over the course of the main campaign.
The latest trailer has given us plenty of story details to drool over, and we now finally have a release date. With that, let’s take a look at everything we’ve learned.
We’ll be updating this page as new information crops up over E3 2017 so be sure to bookmark it!
Far Cry 5 release date – When's it coming out?
Far Cry 5 launches February 27, 2018 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Far Cry 5 Story – What’s it about?
Far Cry 5 is set in Hope County, where the evil Seed family have set up a new cult: The Project at Eden’s Gate. The Seed’s recruit the members of Hope County by any means necessary: coercion, persuasion, manipulation and sometimes even brute force at gunpoint.
You play as the deputy sheriff of Hope County, tasked with going to The Project’s place of worship with your two fellow officers to arrest their cult leader – Joseph Seed.
He comes along peacefully and doesn’t resist arrest, but his flock, unfortunately, aren’t as passive, leading to a huge riot breaking out and you and your two deputies kidnapped.
From here, you’ll be tasked with surviving in Hope County and taking down the Seed’s and their brainwashed followers, using all the tools you can as well as the few remaining survivors to aid your cause.
Far Cry 5 trailer – How does it look?
Ubisoft has released a bunch of new trailers taking a look a the world of Far Cry 5 and also vignettes of its new characters, take a look at them below:
Mary May Vignette
Nick Rye Vignette
Pastor Jerome vignette
Far Cry 5 characters – Who are they?
As well as Joseph Seed, he has three siblings known as “The Heralds” who also lead The Project at Eden’s Gate.
Not much is known about each family member yet, but considering the Far Cry series’ excellent history with memorable villains, we can’t wait to see each cult leader’s dark tale.
As well as the villains, we also got a glimpse of three key allies whom we’ll meet during the campaign.
Up first is Pastor Jerome, a preacher of Hope County who has lost his followers to The Project at Eden’s Gate. A teaser trailer shows Jerome quoting the Bible, Jeremiah 23:1 – ”Woe to the man who leads my flock astray, says the Lord”, before picking up a gun and leaving his now-decrepit church to (presumably) take on the Seed’s.
We also have the owner of the local bar, Mary May. Mary May says The Project “took” her mother, father and brother, but it’s unclear whether the Seed’s killed or converted her family. Now she’s no the warpath for revenge. Oh and the bar is called “The Whistling Beaver”, because of course it is.
Finally we have Nick Rye, a family man with a passion for planes. His father and grandfather were pilots in World War 2 and he hopes to pass on the passion for flight to his unborn son, but fears the Seed’s are destroying everything, so is taking up arms, with his biplane now equipped with a gatling gun.
Far Cry 5 – Who is the lead character?
For the very first time in a Far Cry game, you get to create your very own hero. Unlike previous entries which had a named lead character – Ajay Ghale and Jason Brody being the most recent – players will now be able to customise and name their lead character.
You will be able to play as a man or a woman as the sheriff of Hope County sent in to try and bring peace to the town and stop the Seed family’s reign of terror.
Far Cry 5 animals – What can we hunt and kill?
Considering the Far Cry series is known for including a wealth of flora and fauna for us to forage and hunt to craft new and better items and equipment, it’s natural to be interested in what we can be chasing down in Far Cry 5.
While Ubisoft hasn’t released a complete list of the animals in the game, but bears, cows and deer as well as birds are present in the trailers and vignettes released thus far.
It’s not an extensive list, but a quick search online shows that lynx, gray wolves, bighorn sheep, elk, moose, mountain lions, mountain goats and many more mammals are indigenous to Montana, so hopefully Ubisoft adds the whole lot to Far Cry 5.
Far Cry 5 multiplayer – How does it work?
For the first time in the Far Cry series the entire campaign can be played in co-op multiplayer. As the deputy sheriff is accompanied by two other officers, presumably your co-op pal will assume the role of one of these cops.
The “Guns for Hire” mechanic is back, in which you can spend tokens to call in AI characters to help you take on baddies and even the odds. But for the first time there is also a new “Fangs for Hire” in which animals can be recruited, too.
Far Cry 5 vehicles – What can we drive and fly?
The early trailers have given a glimpse of some of the additional ways players will be able to traverse Hope County. A brief tease of a muscle car shows they will be featured in the game, but also players will be able to fly around the terrain with the help of Nick Rye and his planes.
Hopefully there’ll be plenty of vehicles to get around, and probably, destroy en route to the next objective.
Gonzo
April 7, 2017, 6:32 pm
"Our hope is to see Far Cry return to such a setting" Who is this referring to? Primal did worse with critics than both 3 and 4. And for some reason the sales figures were not made public for the game unlike it's predecessors. I highly doubt that the Far Cry fan base really wants a back to back go around without guns, vehicles, and explosives.
Petaloudes
April 13, 2017, 12:45 pm
I would have liked suggesting to Ubisoft to make a Primal DLC with only big dinosaurs to defeat (something like the beast challenges), but their policy don't allow it.
Anyway I think it would be great return to Africa for the new episode, but I suppose they would be too tempted to reuse for the THIRD time the same models, animations and so on...
The sad thing is that with a bunch of improvements in AI, different patterns and models even the old games would be still enjoyable.
Smoke
April 23, 2017, 3:30 pm
If I see a level like shangri-la or any other parallel universe like level again, I will never play this game.
Zé Socas
May 10, 2017, 9:15 pm
Wild Western would be a very cleaver and smart move by ubisoft. Unfortunately they are not known by making smart moves, or being intelligent with this late settings and characters without depht or epicness.
Zé Socas
May 10, 2017, 9:16 pm
Western or medieval would be a blast and a hit on sales.. but they lack a brain.
pablouk
May 17, 2017, 12:08 pm
I absolutely loved playing Primal, so much more fun that 4, had nearly finished but W10 decided to have a brain-fart with one of its updates, and that was the end of that.
Paul
May 17, 2017, 2:54 pm
Loved Far Cry 3, Liked Far Cry 4 Didnt even bother with Primal
David Jenkins
May 18, 2017, 5:49 pm
Yep, loved 3 the most though, have hundreds of hours in that game, and still play it occasionally.
Paul
May 19, 2017, 3:31 pm
Things is we know the new one is going to be wildwest/civil war era so why did ubisoft say they are not done with Rook island?
If they are HD'ing Far Cry 3 for the PS4 and xbox one, I hope they add some new content.
Katsuro Nori
May 19, 2017, 4:27 pm
NO DINO'S let it be for an mid increment game (like primal),and no western setting. An amazon tribe led by a bloodthirsty (half mad,yet genius) western antagonist sounds good to me.
Joshua Campbell
May 20, 2017, 10:59 pm
I absolutely hate when game editors say dumb sh-- about FC 4 and Primal such as 'same old guard towers' or 'unoriginal gameplay'. It goes against the very principles of 'if it isn't broke don't fix it.' Case in point Battlefield 3 was amazing. Good graphics. Solid controls. Not to mention fun above all else. BF 4 could have easily been a re-skinned success, but instead DICE decided to fu-- up the entire game. There are plenty of games out there for small minded gamers and editors on a deadline to push to ruin, leave Far Cry alone.
zarathustra2k1
May 22, 2017, 7:44 pm
Huh? BF4 is a class act, my friend. I loved FC3/4/Primal (& am stoked for 5) but 'leave Britney alone' is a bit much, don't you think?
Far Cry 5 will sell a shitton - don't worry...
zarathustra2k1
May 22, 2017, 7:47 pm
If you liked FC3/4 much, you really owe it to yourself to get round to Primal at some point. I was like that & got to it late - & then enjoyed the hell out of it. :)
zarathustra2k1
May 22, 2017, 7:49 pm
lel western, so peyote/mescaline with the natives, maybe.
Upsidedown world Gaming
May 24, 2017, 3:45 pm
Native Americans, I read up on the history of Montana and 6% of the area is still home to indigenous folk.
Kim Kaos
May 26, 2017, 12:08 pm
I just want a remake of FC2 - not just a makeover - A complete redesign but keep the core-game and story