Far Cry 5 release date, multiplayer, trailers, story info and everything you need to know

Ubisoft has finally revealed Far Cry 5, welcoming us to the game’s setting, story, enemy characters as well as some friends will meet over the course of the main campaign.

The latest trailer has given us plenty of story details to drool over, and we now finally have a release date. With that, let’s take a look at everything we’ve learned.

Far Cry 5 release date – When's it coming out?

Far Cry 5 launches February 27, 2018 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Far Cry 5 Story – What’s it about?

Far Cry 5 is set in Hope County, where the evil Seed family have set up a new cult: The Project at Eden’s Gate. The Seed’s recruit the members of Hope County by any means necessary: coercion, persuasion, manipulation and sometimes even brute force at gunpoint.

You play as the deputy sheriff of Hope County, tasked with going to The Project’s place of worship with your two fellow officers to arrest their cult leader – Joseph Seed.

He comes along peacefully and doesn’t resist arrest, but his flock, unfortunately, aren’t as passive, leading to a huge riot breaking out and you and your two deputies kidnapped.

From here, you’ll be tasked with surviving in Hope County and taking down the Seed’s and their brainwashed followers, using all the tools you can as well as the few remaining survivors to aid your cause.

Far Cry 5 trailer – How does it look?

Ubisoft has released a bunch of new trailers taking a look a the world of Far Cry 5 and also vignettes of its new characters, take a look at them below:

Mary May Vignette

Nick Rye Vignette

Pastor Jerome vignette

Far Cry 5 characters – Who are they?

As well as Joseph Seed, he has three siblings known as “The Heralds” who also lead The Project at Eden’s Gate.

Not much is known about each family member yet, but considering the Far Cry series’ excellent history with memorable villains, we can’t wait to see each cult leader’s dark tale.

As well as the villains, we also got a glimpse of three key allies whom we’ll meet during the campaign.

Up first is Pastor Jerome, a preacher of Hope County who has lost his followers to The Project at Eden’s Gate. A teaser trailer shows Jerome quoting the Bible, Jeremiah 23:1 – ”Woe to the man who leads my flock astray, says the Lord”, before picking up a gun and leaving his now-decrepit church to (presumably) take on the Seed’s.

We also have the owner of the local bar, Mary May. Mary May says The Project “took” her mother, father and brother, but it’s unclear whether the Seed’s killed or converted her family. Now she’s no the warpath for revenge. Oh and the bar is called “The Whistling Beaver”, because of course it is.

Finally we have Nick Rye, a family man with a passion for planes. His father and grandfather were pilots in World War 2 and he hopes to pass on the passion for flight to his unborn son, but fears the Seed’s are destroying everything, so is taking up arms, with his biplane now equipped with a gatling gun.

Far Cry 5 – Who is the lead character?

For the very first time in a Far Cry game, you get to create your very own hero. Unlike previous entries which had a named lead character – Ajay Ghale and Jason Brody being the most recent – players will now be able to customise and name their lead character.

You will be able to play as a man or a woman as the sheriff of Hope County sent in to try and bring peace to the town and stop the Seed family’s reign of terror.

Far Cry 5 animals – What can we hunt and kill?

Considering the Far Cry series is known for including a wealth of flora and fauna for us to forage and hunt to craft new and better items and equipment, it’s natural to be interested in what we can be chasing down in Far Cry 5.

While Ubisoft hasn’t released a complete list of the animals in the game, but bears, cows and deer as well as birds are present in the trailers and vignettes released thus far.

It’s not an extensive list, but a quick search online shows that lynx, gray wolves, bighorn sheep, elk, moose, mountain lions, mountain goats and many more mammals are indigenous to Montana, so hopefully Ubisoft adds the whole lot to Far Cry 5.

Far Cry 5 multiplayer – How does it work?

For the first time in the Far Cry series the entire campaign can be played in co-op multiplayer. As the deputy sheriff is accompanied by two other officers, presumably your co-op pal will assume the role of one of these cops.

The “Guns for Hire” mechanic is back, in which you can spend tokens to call in AI characters to help you take on baddies and even the odds. But for the first time there is also a new “Fangs for Hire” in which animals can be recruited, too.

Far Cry 5 vehicles – What can we drive and fly?

The early trailers have given a glimpse of some of the additional ways players will be able to traverse Hope County. A brief tease of a muscle car shows they will be featured in the game, but also players will be able to fly around the terrain with the help of Nick Rye and his planes.

Hopefully there’ll be plenty of vehicles to get around, and probably, destroy en route to the next objective.

Pre-order Far Cry 5 from Amazon UK | Amazon.com

What's on your wish list for Far Cry 5? Let us know in the comments below.