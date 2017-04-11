Wish you could trade in your destroyed GoPro for a new Hero 5? Now you can

GoPro has announced a new ‘trade-up’ scheme it hopes will encourage action-cam enthusiasts to jump on board with its newest models.

The company will give current owners $100 off a Hero 5 or $50 off the more affordable Hero 5 Session camera if punters are willing to trade in any old model.

GoPro isn’t being picky about the condition either and will accept trade-ins of ‘dinged, dented or destroyed’ cameras.

Given the abuse some of these machines are asked to handle, we’d guess there are plenty of knackered cameras laying around with at least one of the three D’s on the resume.

All you'll need to do is select the model you'd like and GoPro will pay for the shipping to send them the gnarly old camera.

In our review, we deemed the GoPro Hero 5 the firm's best camera yet and awarded it a 9/10 score. It won praise for the superb image quality and image stabilisation tech, as well as the great microphones and waterproof protection.

The firm could also be hoping possession of the newest Hero 5 could encourage extreme videographers to entertain a purchase of the GoPro Karma drone, which was recently released after an early recall.

GoPro is also looking to familiar customers to help it bounce back from troubled times, which have seen recent bouts of layoffs.

There's nothing on GoPro's 'trade-up' page that suggests the offer is off-limits to UK customers, but we've reached out to the firm for confirmation.

Will you be taking GoPro up on the offer? Share your thoughts in the comments below.