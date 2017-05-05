Luxury leather maker Coach has unveiled its latest line of Apple Watch bands, should you be looking to add a bit more bling to your smartwatch.

The spring styles were first spotted on Coach's US site by Haute Ecriture and include five new options

There's fresh bands in the form of the Floral Printed Leather Strap – which comes available in Chalk and Kelly Green – and the rather snazzy looking Snake Watch Strap in Kelly Green (pictured above).

New colours including Beechwood for the Tea Rose Appliqué Leather Strap and Dark Saddle on the Rexy Leather Watch Strap.

US pricing for the Coach bands ranges from $125-$150, while Coach's UK site lists them at either £115 or £120, depending on the style.

You can check them all out by heading to Coach's website and searching for 'Apple Watch' – or just hit the link below to check out our favourite new arrival.

Buy Now: Coach Snake Watch Strap for Apple Watch in Kelly Green

Spotted any great Apple Watch bands lately? Share your favourites in the comments below.