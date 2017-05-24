This Nintendo Switch video isn't official, but it should be

How portable is the Nintendo Switch? Well, it turns out you can take the handheld console hybrid and jump out of a plane with it.

That’s exactly what YouTube user Юзя did in his Switch video, which demonstrates the portability of the console better than anything Nintendo’s marketing team has been able to muster up so far.

The video, entitled ‘Banana Switch’, follows a couple of young gamers playing the SNES until their Switch arrives.

Once it does, they take the device with them on a rooftop, a bike, and, of course, manage to jump out of the aforementioned jet clutching Nintendo's hybrid console.

Why? Well, that's not entirely clear, but the video does demonstrate the excitement surrounding the system, which has managed to become the best-selling console in the US for the second month in a row according to the NPD group.

With the Switch lacking in power and third-party support compared to console offerings from Sony and Microsoft, the video from Юзя may go some way to maintaining the Switch's popularity for a while.

For now, the console's first-party support in the form of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart is enough to keep gamers entertained.

This week, Nintendo Switch docks became available to pre-order on Amazon UK for the price of £79.99, and are set to go on sale June 23.

What do you think of this fan-made video? Let us know in the comments.