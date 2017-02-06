Fallout Shelter comes to Xbox One and Windows 10 this week

Fallout Shelter will launch for Xbox One and Windows 10 tomorrow, Bethesda has announced.

Previously exclusive to iOS, Android and Bethesda's own PC launcher, the post-apocalyptic vault simulator is being ported as an Xbox Play Anywhere title.

Fallout Shelter thrusts players into the role of Overseer to build their own Vault, manage dwellers, and adventure through Fallout’s iconic wasteland.”

The upcoming release will feature all of the new mechanics introduced through updates since its initial launch in 2015.

Some of these include “Crafting, Scrapping, Pets, additional rooms, iconic Fallout 4 characters, and special Dweller customization options.”

Thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere all of your saved progress and achievements will be carried across both platforms, making it far easier to nail 1000 gamer points.

Originally released in 2015 before the long-awaited launch of Fallout 4, Fallout Shelter proved to be a fun little distraction with plenty of worthwhile fanservice.

"We love Fallout Shelter’s humour and authentic Fallout style, but the gameplay isn’t more than a twist on existing mobile genres, and without the in-app purchases it can end up feeling like repetitive busywork,” said Stuart Andrews in his review.

