Fallout 4 VR will “blow your mind” at E3 2017, says Bethesda

The virtual reality adaptation of post-apocalyptic RPG Fallout 4 will be playable at E3 2017, Bethesda has confirmed.

Speaking to Hip Hop Gamer (via Gamerant), Bethesda’s Pete Hines confirmed the title’s playability at the year’s biggest gaming event as well as providing an update on its development.

"Fallout 4 VR is the most incredible thing you've ever seen in your life. You can't even imagine what it's like, playing in VR and how realistic it looks and everywhere you turn your head. It is going to blow your mind. It is the craziest thing you've ever seen," game director Todd Howard told Hines.

Announced alongside a version of DOOM in VR at E3 2016, Fallout 4 VR is scheduled to launch for HTC Vive later in 2017. Bethesda is yet to announce a specific release date.

Hines also went on to say that he’s confident VR will continue to grow in popularity, although it doesn’t stand a chance of taking over traditional play anytime soon.

"I personally don't believe it's ever going to be a thing where, 'Oh I don't play other things; I only play on VR,'" he said.

It remains unclear whether or not Fallout 4 will ever be patched to support PlayStation VR, or whether or not the hardware could even handle such a thing.

Fallout 4 first launched for PS4, Xbox One and PC in November 2015. Since release it has received a number of expansions and free updates alongside official mod support for all platforms.

