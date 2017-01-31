Fallout 4 PS4 Pro support is finally on the way

PS4 Pro support for Fallout 4 will arrive in the forthcoming patch, Bethesda has confirmed.

Update 1.9 for PS4 owners will roll out later this week, adding a native 1440p resolution, improved godray effects and enhanced draw distances across the Boston Wasteland.

PC owners are also being granted a high resolution texture pack that will vastly improve visuals. It’s not exactly easy to run, though.

Those hoping to take advantage of the new textures will require 58GB of free space on PC as well as a GTX 1080 as the recommended GPU requirement.

The update is free for all users, so there’s always the option to cautiously try them out and disable them if necessary.

Bethesda has announced plans to improve mod support on consoles, but is yet to identify any specific details.

Fallout 4 first launched for PS4, Xbox One and PC in November 2015. Since then it has received an abundance of impressive updates and expansions.

Back when it launched we scored it 8/10 in our review, praising its impressive open-world and depthful RPG mechanics.

Source: Bethesda