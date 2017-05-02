Facebook testing a loyalty programme, because you’re not addicted enough

Ever worried that your Facebook addiction is getting slightly out of hand? Don’t worry, you’re not alone.

And there could soon be another reason to stay glued to the social network, with Facebook trialling a new loyalty programme.

Before you go fretting over more lost hours spent scrolling through holiday photos and baby pictures of folk you use to go to school with in a bid to rack up points, worry not. The loyalty scheme relates solely to the firm’s new Facebook Marketplace store.

Encouraging users to make use of the Marketplace, the loyalty scheme will reportedly see Facebook partner up with traditional bricks-and-mortar retailers to offer exclusive discounts to its users.

Those using the Facebook app will be offered up personalised QR codes that transform into discounts and bonuses when in store.

“To help businesses continue to connect with customers where they are, we’re running a small test that enables people to use the Facebook app to collect and redeem rewards when they make a purchase at a participating store,” a Facebook spokesperson reportedly told TechCrunch.

While the tests have been confirmed, it’s currently unclear when, or indeed if, the new Facebook loyalty programme will be rolled out to the masses.

It’s also unclear which retailers Facebook has roped in to participate in the tests, or how impressive the exclusive deals will be.

With well over a billion users, however, Facebook is in a prime position to capitalise on its unrivalled user base and attract big-name brands to join the programme.

Would you sign up to a Facebook loyalty programme? Let us know in the comments below.