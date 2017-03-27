Facebook Messenger will soon no longer work on these smartphones

Fans of Facebook Messenger, listen up; the popular messaging app is to cease support for a number of smartphones in the coming days.

If you’re rocking an iPhone or a recent Android handset in your pocket, however, there’s no need to panic. Instead, the move will see devices running Windows Phone 8.1 or earlier knocked from the supported devices list.

According to latest reports, Facebook has started sending out notification emails to those still using the app on relevant devices.

“Thank you for choosing to use Messenger,” the notification reads. “We regret to inform you that since the end of March, the app version you’re using is no longer supported and you can no send and receive messages.”

It adds: “To continue to send and receive messages from Facebook on your phone, update your Facebook app to the latest version.”

Fortunately, the support suspension shouldn’t affect too many people, with Windows Phone’s smartphone market share having slumped well below the 1% mark in the past year.

Facebook Messenger isn’t the only app to stop supporting old Windows Phone handsets either.

Skype cut support for the dated devices earlier this month, following an example set by WhatsApp earlier in the year.

While Windows Phone users are set to lose Facebook Messenger support, iOS and Android users have recently been treated to a raft of new features.

These include a number of new messaging options, with a mass of animations and sticker packs having been added to the app that has more than 1 billion active monthly users.

