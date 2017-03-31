Facebook is adding a secret second News Feed for some users

Facebook is forever tinkering with the sort of content we’re all presented with.

For an age it felt like all we were getting was endless spammy rants from that person we knew from school but were never really friends with, and now those top-down cooking videos are inescapable.

Well now things are changing again with Facebook adding a secret second News Feed to the iOS and Android apps of some users.

The hidden addition has been spotted hiding behind a mystery rocket icon that has started popping up on the accounts of select Facebook mobile users.

Hitting the rocket icon takes users away from their traditional news feed to a new ‘Explore’ feed.

Instead of hitting you with videos your mates have liked, images of your ex, and the news that that person from your first job is pregnant, again, the Explore tab offers up content you wouldn’t usually be shown.

This includes information on companies and brands you haven’t ‘Liked’, videos that are trending and articles relating to subjects you haven’t necessarily registered an interest in.

Although Facebook is currently remaining tight-lipped on the in-test addition, it’s believed that its designed to hit back against the ‘filter bubble’ scenario where we all currently survive in an online world of pre-made decisions.

At present, the rocket-hidden Explore feed is only being presented to a select few users, many of which have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations and try to solve the mystery of the new button.

There’s currently no word when the feature will be rolled out to all Facebook users.

