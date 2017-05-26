Facebook has joined the likes of Amazon and eBay in banning the sale of so-called 'fully loaded' Kodi boxes from its online marketplace.

As first reported by TorrentFreak, the social media giant has updated its commerce policy to explictly ban the sale of "products or items that facilitate or encourage unauthorized access to digital media.”

That means that Facebook users who promote the sale of Kodi-equipped hardware will be barred from the social network, though we understand that it won't be pursuing criminal prosecutions.

Predictably, the news was welcomed by FACT (Federation Against Copyright Theft) supremo Kieron Sharp.

“It is great to see Facebook follow the likes of Amazon and eBay in making changes to their policies to prohibit the sale of illicit streaming devices on their platforms,” he said.

It's important to note that Kodi in and of itself is not being banned by Facebook or anyone else.

The software itself is as legal as a Ginsters pasty; what's in the dock here is the sale of hardware that comes pre-loaded not only with Kodi's core HTPC software, but with nefarious adds-on that essentially enable 'plug-and-play' piracy of films, TV shows, and sporting events.

Is it right for big tech companies like Facebook and Amazon to ban the sale of 'fully loaded' Kodi boxes? Share your opinion in the comments below.