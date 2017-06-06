Fable Fortune card game finally gets launch date

The collectable card game Fable Fortune will release on July 11 for both Xbox One and PC, keeping the world of Fable alive after the closure of Lionhead studios.

Fable Fortune endeavours to keep the spirit of Fable intact by featuring six heroes who each have their own abilities. Fable fundamentals are retained by the fact that the player is able to choose if these heroes go down a good or bad path.

The developer of Fable Fortune, Mediatonic, is offering a Founders pack for £10 that includes a ton of in-game items and a couple of rare cards for those who want to start playing the game early. Fable Fortune will be free to play when it releases.

Fortune was initially meant to be a game funded on Kickstarter, but Mediatonic soon received enough funding to start the development process to start making the game without crowdfunding.

With games like Hearthstone and The Elder Scrolls: Legends being received extremely well – and Witcher's Gwent currently in beta – it will be interesting to see if there is room for another card game to establish itself as being worth your time. However, Fable fans may flock to this after the series had seemingly come to an abrupt end when Lionhead Studios, the studio responsible for the series, was shut down last year.

Are you going to play Fable Fortune? Let us know in the comments.