FA Cup 2017 Live Stream: How to watch the match online for free

FA Cup 2017 Live Stream: Here's everything you need to know to watch the match online tonight.

The FA Cup is set to get underway this evening as Arsenal prepare to take on Chelsea in what promises to be a gripping climax to the knockout competition.

Things are set to get going at Wembley shortly and we've got all the information you need on how to watch the whole thing online. Here's what you need to know:

FA Cup 2017 Live Stream: What time is the game on?

Kick-off at Wembley is at 5.30pm, a tad later than the traditional 3pm kick off. Here's the FA's justification:

"Traditionalists may argue for a 3pm kick-off but, quite simply, we want as many people across the world to enjoy this event.

"The FA Cup final is the highlight of the domestic football calendar and it attracts a huge domestic and international audience. The 5.30pm kick-off slot on Saturday attracts the most viewers domestically and globally."

FA Cup 2017 Live Stream: How to watch the match online and on TV

BBC and BT Sport are both offering coverage this time around, so you'll have a choice as to how to watch.

Coverage starts at 4.15pm BST on BBC One, so tune in any time after then and before 5.30pm to ensure you catch the kick off.

If you want to tune in online, the BBC iPlayer service is the way to go. You'll be able to watch through your browser or, if you're on mobile, using the BBC iPlayer app. But be warned, you'll need a TV licence to watch via either method. Here are the links to the app:

BT Sport 2 will also have coverage of the match starting from 4.30pm BST. If you happen to be a customer and would prefer using the BT Sport website to stream the match, just head over to the official site and click on 'Watch' in the nav bar.

There's also an app for streaming via mobile which can be found using the following links:

And that's all you need to know. Enjoy the match!

Let us know your prediction for tonight's game in the comments.