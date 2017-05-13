F1 Spanish Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch all the GP action online – and in 4K

The 2017 Formula One season continues as drivers head to Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend. Here’s a complete guide on how to watch the race.

The Spanish Grand Prix will be taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which has hosted the race since 1991.

The track has 66 laps and a total race distance of 307.104km, with circuit lengths measuring 4.655km. The lap record is 1:21:670, and was set by Kimi Räikkönen in 2008.

Spanish Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

Action begins on Friday morning, but the final race doesn’t start until 1pm UK time on Sunday, May 14.

Here’s the full schedule below:

Practice 1 – Friday, 9am

Practice 2 – Friday, 1pm

Practice 3 – Saturday, 10am

Qualifying – Saturday, 1pm

Grand Prix – Sunday, 1pm

Spanish Grand Prix Live: How to watch the race online and on TV

Sky has managed to secure exclusive live broadcast rights to the Spanish Grand Prix, so it’s the only place you’ll be legitimately able to watch the Grand Prix on tele in the UK this weekend. However, Channel 4 will be showing highlights later in the day.

You'll even be able to watch the race in 4K if you've got the right Sky subscription, along with a 4K-ready TV and a 2TB Sky Q box.

The entire race will be shown on Sky Channel 408, and there'll be additional driver cam viewpoints available using Sky's Race Control feature – accessed via the Red Button. This also gives you access to the pitman channel, a driver tracker, and an up-to-date timing page.

If you'd rather watch the race on mobile, you can check out the Sky Go app, which is available on both iOS or Android. Alternatively, you can watch it via your web browser too.

If you haven't got a Sky subscription, your best bet is to watch the race highlights on Channel 4. You can catch this online via the All 4 service. You can also watch it on mobile using the All 4 app for both iOS and Android:

All 4 app: Android | iOS

