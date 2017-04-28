F1 Russian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch all the GP action online – and in 4K

F1 Russian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch Russian Grand Prix

The 2017 Formula One season continues this weekend, with the Russian Grand Prix set to get underway in Sochi on the site of Russia’s Winter Olympics park.

Lewis Hamilton took the top spot when the event was first held in 2014, but who will triumph this time? Here's all you need to know about watching the action online this weekend, so you can keep up with developments as they happen.

Russian Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

Friday the April 28 will see the first and second practice sessions takes place, while the third is scheduled for Saturday, with the qualifying session kicking off in the afternoon. The Grand Prix takes place Sunday.

The whole thing is being shown on Channel 4 and Sky Sports, so all should be able to keep up with developments.

Here’s Sky’s full schedule:

FRIDAY APRIL 28

8.45am - Russian GP Practice One build-up.

9am - Russian GP Practice One.

12.45pm - Russian GP Practice Two build-up.

1pm - Russian GP Practice Two.

3pm - Team Principals' Press Conference.

3.30pm - The F1 Show.

SATURDAY APRIL 29

9.45am - Russian GP Practice Three build-up.

10am - Russian GP Practice Three.

12pm - Russian GP Qualifying build-up.

1pm - Russian GP Qualifying.

6.15pm - Ted's Qualifying Notebook.

SUNDAY APRIL 30

11.30am - Russian GP Track Parade.

12pm - Russian GP Pit Lane.

12.30pm - Russian GP Race build-up.

1pm - THE RUSSIAN GRAND PRIX.

3.30pm - Russian GP Paddock.

7.15pm - Russian GP Highlights.

8.30pm - Russian GP Race Replay.

Alternatively, Channel 4 is also showing the action. Here's the schedule:

FRIDAY APRIL 28

8:55am - Practice 1

12:55pm - Practice 2

SATURDAY APRIL 29

9:55am - Practice 3

11:55am - Qualifying

SUNDAY APRIL 30

12:00pm - Race

Russian Grand Prix Live: How to watch the race online and on TV

If you're a subscriber, the best way to catch all the Russian Grand Prix action is through Sky.

Channel 4 is also showing the race, along with coverage of the practice and qualifying events, but Sky will be offering all the Formula 1 action in 4K Ultra HD this year.

Just make sure you've got a 4K-ready TV, 2TB Sky Q box, and the right Sky package, and you'll be able to take advantage of Sky's 4K coverage.

The broadcaster will be showing the entire race on Sky channel 408. You’ll also be able make use of Sky’s Race Control feature, providing multiple driver cam viewpoints, the pitman channel, a driver tracker, and an up-to-date timing page. Just hit the the Red Button to access all those extras.

There's also the Sky Go app, which is available on both iOS and Android, and allows you to watch the whole thing on mobile. And of course, you can also access the service using a web browser too.

Those without a Sky Subscription can still watch the race on Channel 4. It's also available to watch online through the All 4 service, which will let you tune in to the practice, qualifying, and the main race via your browser.

If you want to tune in on mobile, there is, of course, the All 4 app for both iOS and Android. Here are the links:

All 4 app: Android | iOS

And that's all you need to know. Enjoy the race!

Related: Best TV

Tell us your predictions for the Russian F1 in the comments below.