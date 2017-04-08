F1 Chinese Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch all the qualifying and GP action online – and in 4K

F1 China Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch Chinese Grand Prix

After the 2017 F1 season kicked off in Australia at the end of March, the second round of the season is now about to begin.

This time we’ll see supercharged motors racing around the track in Shanghai, China. Here’s what you need to know.

China Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

The Shanghai portion of the 2017 Formula 1 season runs between April 7 and April 9.

Qualifying will kick off at 8am in the UK on Saturday morning, while the proper race will begin at 7am on Sunday morning.

Here’s Sky’s full schedule for the weekend:

Friday April 7

3am: Chinese GP: Practice 1 - LIVE!

6.45am - Chinese GP: Practice 2 - LIVE!

7am: Chinese GP Practice 2 - LIVE!

9am - Team Principals' Press Conference - LIVE!

9.30am - The F1 Show - LIVE!

Saturday April 8

4.45am - Chinese GP: Practice 3 Build-up LIVE!

5am - Chinese GP: Practice 3 - LIVE!

7am - Chinese GP: Qualifying build-up LIVE!

8am - CHINESE GP: QUALIFYING - LIVE!

12.40pm - Ted's Notebook: Qualifying

Sunday April 9

5.30am - Chinese GP Track Parade - LIVE!

6am - Chinese GP Pitlane - LIVE!

6.30am - Chinese GP Race Build-up - LIVE!

7am - THE CHINESE GRAND PRIX - LIVE!

9.30am - Chinese GP: Paddock - LIVE!

10.15am - Chinese GP Highlights

12.15pm - Chinese GP Race replay

15.30pm - Ted's Race Notebook

5pm - Chinese GP Race replay

Chinese Grand Prix Live: How to watch the race online and on TV

The best way to catch all the Chinese Grand Prix action is through Sky.

Sky owns the rights to live F1 coverage again, but that's no bad thing, as it'll be offering all the Formula 1 action in glorious 4K Ultra HD this year.

Note that you'll need a 4K-ready TV, 2TB Sky Q box and the right Sky package to take advantage of Sky's 4K UHD coverage.

Sky will be broadcasting the entire race on Sky channel 408. You’ll also be able to take control of Sky’s Race Control feature, which gives you multiple driver cam viewpoints, the pitman channel, a driver tracker, and a up-to-date timing page – all via the Red Button.

You can also catch the action online using the Sky Go app, which is available on both iOS and Android. And of course, you can also access the service using a web browser too.

If you’re not a Sky Subscriber, you can still watch the race on NOW TV for a small fee of £6.99. The benefit here is that you don’t need to sign up to a contract.

You’ll also be able to watch the highlights on Channel 4, or online or on mobile using the All 4 app.

Tell us your predictions for the China F1 in the comments below.