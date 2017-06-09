F1 Canada 2017 Live Stream: Practice schedule, UK times, and TV guide

F1 Canadian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix

F1 action heads to Montreal this week as Lewis Hamilton looks to catch up to rival Sebastian Vettel's 25-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship.

Hamilton has a great record in Canada, so it's sure to be a good race, and we've got all the information you need to catch the whole thing live.

Canadian Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

Practice kicks off today at 3pm, with qualifying set to get underway on Saturday, ahead of the big race on Sunday at 7pm.

Sky Sports is the only place to watch the race in the UK, though Channel 4 will be showing highlights on Sunday night.

Here’s Sky’s full schedule for the weekend:

Friday June 9

2.45pm - Canadian GP Practice One build-up live

3pm - Canadian GP Practice One - live

6.45pm - Canadian GP Practice Two build-up live

7pm - Canadian GP Practice Two live

9pm - Team Principals' Press Conference

9.40pm - The F1 Show live

Saturday June 10

2.45pm - Canadian GP Practice Three build-up live

3pm - Canadian GP Practice Three live

5pm - Canadian GP Qualifying build-up live

6pm - Canadian GP Qualifying live

10.45pm - Ted's Qualifying Notebook

Sunday June 11

5.30pm - Canadian GP Track Parade live

6pm - Canadian GP Pitlane live

6.30pm - Canadian GP Race build-up live

7pm - THE CANADIAN GRAND PRIX live

9.30pm - Canadian GP Paddock live

11.45pm - Canadian GP highlights

Channel 4 has the highlights, which will be shown at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Canadian Grand Prix Live: How to watch the race online and on TV

As mentioned, Sky's got the rights to this one, so you'll need a subsrciption if you want to watch all the developments live.

Sky is also offering all the Formula 1 action in 4K Ultra HD this year, and the Canadian Grand Prix is no exception. As long as you've got a 4K-ready TV, 2TB Sky Q box, and the right Sky package, you'll be able to watch in UHD.

The weekend's events will be broadcast on Sky channel 408, where you'll also benefit from Sky’s Race Control feature, giving you multiple driver cam viewpoints, the pitman channel, a driver tracker, and a up-to-date timing page via the Red Button.

For those looking to watch on mobile, there's the Sky Go app, which is available on both iOS and Android. And of course, you can also access the service using a web browser.

If you’re not a Sky Subscriber, you can buy a Day Pass for Sky Sports via the Now TV service, and download the relevant app here for on-the-go viewing. That will work on phones, tablets, and laptops, as well as your TV.

Alternatively, you can watch the highlights on Channel 4 and online using the All 4 service, which will let you tune in via your browser.

Those looking to watch the highlights on their mobile can use the All 4 app for both iOS and Android. Here are the links:

All 4 app: Android | iOS

And that's all you need to know. Enjoy the race!

