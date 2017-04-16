F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch all the GP action online – and in 4K

F1 Bahrain Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix

The third round of the 2017 Formula One World Championship is about to kick off, with the Bahrain Grand Prix at the Sakhir International Circuit.

Valtteri Bottas beat Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in qualifying on Saturday and will be in pole position for the actual Grand Prix. Here’s what you need to know.

Bahrain Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place today and it's being shown on Channel 4 and Sky Sports, so all should be able to keep up with developments.

Here’s Sky’s full schedule for today:

Sunday April 9

2.30pm - Bahrain GP Track Parade live

3pm - Bahrain GP Pit Lane live

3.30pm - Bahrain GP Race Build-up live

4pm - The Bahrain Grand Prix live

6.30pm - Bahrain GP Paddock live

9.15pm - Bahrain GP highlights

10.15pm - Ted's Race Notebook

Alternatively, Channel 4 is also showing the action. Here's the schedule:

2.50pm - Grand Prix live build up

3.35pm - Bahrain Grand Prix live

6.15pm - Live reaction

Bahrain Grand Prix Live: How to watch the race online and on TV

Depending on whether you're a subscriber or not, the best way to catch all the Bahrain Grand Prix action is through Sky.

Even though Channel 4 is also showing the race, Sky will be offering all the Formula 1 action in 4K Ultra HD this year.

So, as long as you've got a 4K-ready TV, 2TB Sky Q box, and the right Sky package, you'll be able to take advantage of Sky's 4K UHD coverage.

The broadcaster will be broadcasting the entire race on Sky channel 408. You’ll also be able to take control of Sky’s Race Control feature, which gives you multiple driver cam viewpoints, the pitman channel, a driver tracker, and a up-to-date timing page – all via the Red Button.

There's also the Sky Go app, which is available on both iOS and Android, and allows you to watch the whole thing on mobile. And of course, you can also access the service using a web browser too.

If you’re not a Sky Subscriber, you can still watch the race on Channel 4. And if you're looking to keep up with the action online, there's the All 4 service, which will let you tune in via your browser. Just head over to the site at 2.50pm to catch the build up.

Those looking to watch on their mobile can use the All 4 app for both iOS and Android. Here are the links:

All 4 app: Android | iOS

And that's all you need to know. Enjoy the race!

