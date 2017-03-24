F1 Australian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch all the qualifying and GP action online – and in 4K

F1 Australian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch the first Formula 1 race of the 2017 season

Got a need for speed? You've come to the right place! Everything you need to know about the Australian GP is right here, including the full schedule of qualifying, race and highlight times, plus details of Sky's 4K coverage.

Yes, Formula 1 is back! After a belter of a 2016 F1 season that went right down to the wire, the 2017 season promises big things, with Britain's Lewis Hamilton once again racing for Mercedes and likely to vie for the World Drivers' Championship.

This weekend sees the inaugural race of the 2017 season take place in Melbourne, Australia, and with the first practice sessions now out of the way, it's time to get down to business.

Here's a full breakdown of the weekend's action.

Related: Best F1 games of all-time

Australian Grand Prix Schedule: What time is F1 on TV this weekend?

Because it's being held in Australia, the first F1 race of 2017 is being shown early Saturday and Sunday morning in the UK.

Sky owns the rights to live F1 coverage again, but that's no bad thing, as it'll be offering all the Formula 1 action in glorious 4K Ultra HD this year.

Note that you'll need a 4K-ready TV, 2TB Sky Q box and the right Sky package to take advantage of Sky's UHD coverage.

However planning to watch the Australian Grand Prix, here are the times you need – just don't forget that the clocks go forward on Sunday!

Qualifying (Saturday March 24): 6am GMT start (5am on air) / 2am ET start

6am GMT start (5am on air) / 2am ET start Grand Prix (Sunday March 25): 6am BST start (4.30am on air) / 2am ET start

Related: Best 4K TVs

Australian Grand Prix Highlights: How to watch F1 highlights on TV

Can't really be arsed to wake up at 6am to watch this week's Formula 1 action? I don't blame you.

Fortunately, you can feast your eyes on all the highlights from Australia at more sociable hours – and best of all, it's free.

Channel 4 has terrestrial rights to F1 highlights, while Sky Sports will also be recapping the Australian GP on its dedicated F1 channel – it'll be airing multiple highlight slots both days, and you can find its official schedule here, though I find the TV Guide UK listings offer a better user experience if it's Sky you're after.

Here's when the F1 Australian Grand Prix highlights will be shown for free on Channel 4.

Channel 4, March 25: Australian GP qualifying highlights at 1pm GMT

Australian GP qualifying highlights at 1pm GMT Channel 4, March 26: Australian GP highlights at 2pm BST

Related: Best TVs

Australian Grand Prix Live Stream: How to watch F1 online and on-the-go

There's only one option to live stream the F1 Australian Grand Prix, and it's no surprise it's Sky.

As it owns the rights to live Formula 1 coverage, Sky is also bossing digital and mobile viewing, meaning you have a couple of options.

If you subscribe to Sky Sports, all you need to do is download the Sky Sports Mobile or Sky Go app, login with your details, and you're away. They'll beam you all the action, as it happens, on smartphones, tablets and laptops.

Should you not subscribe to Sky Sports, you can buy a Day Pass for Sky Sports via its Now TV service as an alternative, and download the relevant app here for on-the-go viewing. It'll also be good on phones, tablets and laptops, as well as your TV.

Watch: F1 2016 hands-on

Who do you think will boss F1 in 2017? Share your thoughts in the comments below.