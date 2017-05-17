F1 2017 game revealed: Classic F1 cars return to the grid

The F1 2017 game has been announced. Here's everything we know about the cars, tracks and gameplay.

Codemasters’ annual racing simulator is making a welcome return with F1 2017 alongside enhanced visuals, deeper game modes and a more intense focus on multiplayer action. Plus, classic F1 cars are finally making a return to the series for the first time since F1 2013.

There’s a lot of information to dig into, so TrustedReviews has compiled everything we know about F1 2017 including the release date, gameplay details, trailers, cars and more.

What is F1 2017?

The latest game in the official F1 series, seasoned fans will recognise many of the existing tracks, game mechanics and game modes. That being said, there are plenty of refinements and new stuff to look forward to.

F1 2017 release date – when is it coming out?

F1 2017 is planned to launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on August 25, 2017. Players who pre-order the ‘Day One’ edition of F1 2017 will gain access to the iconic 1988 McLaren MP4/4. Don’t fear if you don’t, it’ll be added as DLC later down the line.

Codemasters has also announced a special edition for F1 2017, but is yet to confirm the exact details of its content.

F1 2017 gameplay – what’s new?

F1 2017 will finally re-introduce classic Formula One cars back to the series, as well as making major changes to the career mode: “For the first time ever F1 2017 fully integrates the classic experience into the main career mode,” said Lee Mather, Creative Director at Codemasters. “As part of your career you will be invited to race in modern day, invitational events in the different classic F1 cars throughout the season.”

In addition to new cars and tracks (see below), Codies says it's going to be introducing new game modes to the series. Sadly the devs haven't gone into any more detail, but the potential for new multi- and single-player experiences is a mouth-watering prospect in itself.

F1 2017 – Cars and tracks

In addition to the 2017 cars, Codemasters has confirmed there will be twelve classic cars included in the game in addition to the pre-order bonus McLaren mentioned above. In the trailer below, the 1992 Williams FW14B (of Nigel Mansell fame) and the dominant Ferrari F2002 (of one M. Schumacher) were also confirmed. We imagine the rest will gradually be revealed as we get closer to August.

Again, all the 2017 tracks will be present and correct. However, with the announcement of alternative track layouts, Codemasters didn't confirm which tracks would be getting the treatment. In F1 2013 several unique historical tracks were used, and it's not clear whether that will happen again this time around.

F1 2017 trailers – how does it look?

Codemasters is yet to reveal any major gameplay, but we do have the announcement trailer to feast our eyes on:

Are you a big Formula One fan? Excited for F1 2017? Let us know in the comments.