Exclusive BBC Planet Earth 2 episodes are coming to a new platform

The BBC has announced six exclusive episodes of the hit nature series Planet Earth 2 will be released on Snapchat.

The corporation says the weekly short-run episodes will feature exclusive not-seen-on-TV footage.

The 4-6 minute episodes, which will sit in the Discover section of the app, have been formatted for Snapchat’s portrait view.

Unfortunately, they will not be narrated by the great Sir David Attenborough and, naturally, will not be presented in 4K.

In place of the legendary presenter will be the actress Sophie Okonedo, who you might know from Hotel Rwanda, After Earth and Doctor Who.

The episodes will debut a day before the full series airs in the US and each will follow the themes of each episode - Islands, Mountains, Jungles, Deserts, Grasslands, and Cities.

Users can subscribe to the show in order to ensure the new episodes appear within the discover page when available.

“For millions of Snapchatters, our app is their first screen — and this will be their first introduction to the unbelievable cinematic quality, storylines and stunning visuals of the Planet Earth franchise,” said Nick Bell, the VP of Content for Snap.

