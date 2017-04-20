Everybody’s Golf tees off on PS4 this August

The latest entry in the PlayStation exclusive golf series is swinging onto PS4 on August 30, Sony has announced.

Writing in a PlayStation Blog post, this will be the first time Everybody's Golf makes an appearance on Sony's PS4 console.

It will feature the same three-click shot mechanic fans know and love while simultaneously introducing a bunch of new content and gameplay innovations.

Those who pre-order Everybody’s Golf will gain access to some additional launch content which you can find below:

The 20th Anniversary Course

Rabbit Mascot Costume x1

Unique shirt x2

Premium Kart x1

PS Dynamic Theme x1

Sony will also be hosting a closed online test for the game from May 26-28. Eligible players will receive information in the coming weeks, so PS4 owners keep an eye on your inbox!

