Everybody’s Golf tees off on PS4 this August

The latest entry in the PlayStation exclusive golf series is swinging onto PS4 on August 30, Sony has announced.
Writing in a PlayStation Blog post, this will be the first time Everybody's Golf makes an appearance on Sony's PS4 console.
It will feature the same three-click shot mechanic fans know and love while simultaneously introducing a bunch of new content and gameplay innovations.
Those who pre-order Everybody’s Golf will gain access to some additional launch content which you can find below:
- The 20th Anniversary Course
- Rabbit Mascot Costume x1
- Unique shirt x2
- Premium Kart x1
- PS Dynamic Theme x1
Sony will also be hosting a closed online test for the game from May 26-28. Eligible players will receive information in the coming weeks, so PS4 owners keep an eye on your inbox!
Are you a fan of the Everybody’s Golf series? Let us know in the comments.