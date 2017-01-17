Android Wear 2.0 set to launch on February 9?

Last week, Google advised its developer base to update apps in time for a February 2017 launch for its upcoming Android Wear 2.0 OS.

It was the closest we've got thus far to a concrete release date for the wearable OS, but now notable online tipster Evan Blass has seemingly revealed the final launch date.

Blass, otherwise known as @evleaks, has claimed the operating system will arrive on February 9, which is obviously in line with Google's previous email.

Of course, there's no way to verify Blass' tweet as legitimate, so take it with the usual pinch of salt, but he's usually fairly accurate with this stuff.

Android Wear 2.0 has been in development for some time, and will introduce a dedicated version of the Play Store for Android Wear smartwatches.

Casio recently debuted the first Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch at CES 2017, in the form of the WSD-F20 – a follow-up to the WSD-F10.

Many are expecting Google to unveil its own smartwatches, widely thought to be a pair of wearables codenamed 'Angelfish' and 'Swordfish', to showcase its latest Android Wear OS.

The company may choose to debut the devices at MWC, which is set to get underway at the end of February, though Google may well opt to launch them at a standalone event rather than sharing the spotlight with other devices at the tech show.

Apps utilising legacy APK settings will be left out of Google's new wearable app store, with the company informing developers that their APKs must be set to minSdkVerison 23 or above.

