Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Final: What time is it and how to watch live online

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Final airs tonight, so here’s a complete guide on how to watch the action live and online.

This year, the Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Kiev, Ukraine, and will see the usual medley of quirky European acts come together in hopes of delighting fans and bagging the top gong. Welsh singer Lucie Jones will be representing Britain in the competition.

What time is the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 final?

So when is the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 final? Fortunately, the time zones work out perfectly for Brits cozying up to a Saturday night at home.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 final airs at 8pm on Saturday, May 13.

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 live online

The BBC has broadcasting rights for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, so you’ll be able to watch the entire show live on BBC One. Note, however, that you will need a TV licence, even if you’re watching online.

If you’re on a computer, you can check out the BBC iPlayer website instead:

Alternatively, mobile users can try the BBC iPlayer app for iOS or Android:

It’s also possible to watch the final live on the Eurovision YouTube channel:

Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Running Order

Here’s the full running order for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017:

1. Israel

2. Poland

3. Belarus

4. Austria

5. Armenia

6. The Netherlands

7. Moldova

8. Hungary

9. Italy - Francessco Gabbani with Occidentali's Karma

10. Denmark

11. Portugal

12. Azerbaijan

13. Croatia

14. Australia

15. Greece

16. Spain - Manel Navarro with Do It For Your Lover

17. Norway

18. United Kingdom - Lucie Jones with Never Give Up On You

19. Cyprus

20. Romania

21. Germany - Levina with Perfect Life

22. Ukraine - O.Torvald with Time

23. Belgium

24. Sweden

25. Bulgaria

26. France - Alma with Requiem

Related: Best TV

Tell us your Eurovision predictions in the comments below.