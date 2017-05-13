Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Final: What time is it and how to watch live online

The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Final airs tonight, so here’s a complete guide on how to watch the action live and online.
This year, the Eurovision Song Contest is being held in Kiev, Ukraine, and will see the usual medley of quirky European acts come together in hopes of delighting fans and bagging the top gong. Welsh singer Lucie Jones will be representing Britain in the competition.
What time is the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 final?
So when is the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 final? Fortunately, the time zones work out perfectly for Brits cozying up to a Saturday night at home.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2017 final airs at 8pm on Saturday, May 13.
How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 live online
The BBC has broadcasting rights for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017, so you’ll be able to watch the entire show live on BBC One. Note, however, that you will need a TV licence, even if you’re watching online.
If you’re on a computer, you can check out the BBC iPlayer website instead:
Alternatively, mobile users can try the BBC iPlayer app for iOS or Android:
It’s also possible to watch the final live on the Eurovision YouTube channel:
Eurovision Song Contest 2017 Running Order
Here’s the full running order for the Eurovision Song Contest 2017:
1. Israel
2. Poland
3. Belarus
4. Austria
5. Armenia
6. The Netherlands
7. Moldova
8. Hungary
9. Italy - Francessco Gabbani with Occidentali's Karma
10. Denmark
11. Portugal
12. Azerbaijan
13. Croatia
14. Australia
15. Greece
16. Spain - Manel Navarro with Do It For Your Lover
17. Norway
18. United Kingdom - Lucie Jones with Never Give Up On You
19. Cyprus
20. Romania
21. Germany - Levina with Perfect Life
22. Ukraine - O.Torvald with Time
23. Belgium
24. Sweden
25. Bulgaria
26. France - Alma with Requiem
