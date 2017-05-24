Europa League Final Live Stream: Watch Man U vs Ajax online for free right here

Here’s our complete guide on how to watch the Europa League final, including the date, kickoff time, and a live stream video for online viewing in the UK and USA.

This evening, Amsterdam’s Ajax will play off against Manchester United in the Europa League final at Stockholm’s Friends Arena.

When is the Europa League final? What time is kickoff in UK and US?

The Europa League Final is being held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 – that’s tonight, folks! The match will kick off at 19:45 UK time.

If you're watching in the USA, the match will still be held on Wednesday, although you'll need to tune in at 11:45 (PT) or 14:45 (ET).

How to watch Europa League Final for free online in UK

Perhaps the easiest way to watch the Europa League Final is directly on YouTube, where BT will be streaming the entire match live. You can watch the game right here on TrustedReviews:

Alternatively, you can watch it on the free-to-air BT Sport Showcase channel, as well as BT Sport’s website and app:

How to watch Europa League Final for free online in US

In the USA, you’ll be able to watch the match on Fubo TV – all you need to do is sign up for a 7-day free Fubo Premier trial:

You can also watch the match on Fox Soccer 2Go:

Who do you think will win the match? Let us know in the comments.