Essential Phone Live Stream: How to watch the launch online

Essential Phone Live Stream: How to watch the launch of Andy Rubin's new iPhone rival live online.

Today sees the launch of the new Essential Phone, and while we already know most of the details, it'll be interesting to see what Andy Rubin has to say this evening.

The Android creator is launching the new phone, which comes with some impressive features, alongside a new Essential Home smart speaker which looks like it might give the Amazon Echo a run for its money.

Rubin will be taking to the stage at the Code Conference on Tuesday, at 6pm PT / 9pm ET – that's 2am Wednesday morning, UK time.

And if you want to watch the whole thing, you'll be pleased to hear there's a live stream on YouTube which you can watch below:

As mentioned, much of the details about the new Essential Phone are already available, with the company providing a breakdown of some of the handset's features on its website.

The phone comes with an edge-to-edge screen that takes up even more of the front face than the display on the new Galaxy S8.

It also has modular functionality, allowing users to attach a 360-degree camera via a magnetic connector on the back, while the Snapdragon 835 chip and 4GB RAM will likely make it a serious competitor in the smartphone market.

That said, its success will depend on a number of factors, including carrier support, so it'll be interesting to see what Rubin says about his vision for the new device when he officially takes the wraps off it this evening.

The Essential Home, meanwhile, is a new smart speaker and smart home hub that relies much less on the cloud than rival devices and aims to consolidate users' various smart home gadgets.

Let us know what you think of Essential's new plans in the comments.