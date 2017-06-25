Epic Xbox One S bundle gets you 4 games and Now TV for £219

Game is selling a great Xbox One S bundle that nets you a bunch of free goodies at a seriously bargain price.

For just £219.99, you can get the Xbox One S (500GB) with Fifa 17, Halo 5, Overwatch: Origins Edition, and Forza Horizon 3. You’ll also get a two-month Now TV cinema Pass.

Buy Now: Xbox One S bundle at GAME for £219.99

Here’s the individual pricing for these items via Amazon, for price reference:

Xbox One S Fifa 17 Bundle – £201.76

Halo 5 – £11.98

Overwatch Origins Edition – £29.99

Forza Horizon 3 – £35.60

Now TV 2-month Sky Movies Pass – £14.98

Altogether, that would set you back £294.31, so you’re saving a solid £74.32 with this bundle.

In our Xbox One S review, the console earned a very respectable 4/5 score, with our reviewer praising its small size and 4K game upscaling. We were also impressed by its good value for money, given that it doubles as a UHD Blu-ray player, plus the fact that it’s HDR compatible is a winner too. And let’s not forget the new and improved grippy controller.

Here’s our Xbox One S review verdict:

"The Xbox One S is far better than the original Xbox One, with improvements on every front. It’s smaller, it’s prettier and it includes a greater number of features. Sure, the gaming element is almost unchanged, but HDR gaming compatibility means at least a degree of future-proofing. Then there's the 4K output: although it's upscaled, rather than native, right now this is the best you'll get from a console."

"But the real worth is the ability to play UHD Blu-rays. This is the most affordable 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and it’s a competent performer to boot. If you own a 4K TV and you want your movies and games looking their best, the Xbox One S is a no-brainer."

"Microsoft faces competition from Sony's PlayStation 4 Pro. While the Sony offers 4K and HDR in gaming, it doesn't play UHD Blu-rays. That's a major omission in my book, leaving an open goal for the Xbox One S."

