England vs Scotland Live Stream: How to watch the 2017 Calcutta Cup online

England vs Wales Live Stream: Here's all you need to know to keep up with the Six Nations action online.

England will be looking for a decisive victory against Scotland at this year's Calcutta Cup, aiming for a record-equaling 18th consecutive victory.

The 2017 Six Nations match takes place Saturday at Twickenham, with kick-off scheduled for 4pm GMT (11am EST for those rugby fans in the US).

An England victory would put the defending Six Nations champions one win away from a second straight Grand Slam, and if you want to catch the action but can't get near a TV, you'll be pleased to know there's a way to watch online.

ITV1 are broadcasting the game, with coverage starting at 3.30pm, which means you can watch online without needing a TV licence, as is the case with the BBC's iPlayer service.

You can, of course, use the broswer-based ITV hub here, but for those looking to watch on mobile, there's an ITV Hub app which can be downloaded using the following links:

ITV Hub app – Android | iOS | Windows

And that's it. ITV is the only place to catch the action, so make sure to either tune in via the TV or get online using the above links at around 3.30pm.

The game promises to be a good one, with England having a chance to tie the record for consecuitive wins, so it'll be worth catching. Enjoy the match!

