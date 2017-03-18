England vs Ireland Live Stream: How to watch the Six Nations match online

England vs Ireland Live Stream: Here's all you need to know to keep up with the Six Nations action online.

While little appears to be at stake as England sealed the championship after beating Scotland handily last week, there's still a lot to play for given the traditional England-Ireland rivalry.

The 2017 Six Nations match takes place Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with kick-off scheduled for 5pm GMT (1pm EST for those rugby fans in the US).

Another win for England would mean back-to-back Grand Slams for the team, and there's a lot at stake considering England could set a new world record for the most amount of consecutive Test wins for a Tier One nation.

ITV1 are broadcasting the game, with coverage starting at 4pm, which means you can watch online, but if you're watching live, you'll need a TV licence.

You can, of course, use the broswer-based ITV hub here, but for those looking to watch on mobile, there's an ITV Hub app which can be downloaded using the following links:

ITV Hub app – Android | iOS | Windows

And that's it. ITV is the only place to catch the action, so make sure to either tune in via the TV or get online using the above links at around 4pm.

The game promises to be a good one so enjoy the match!

Let us know your predictions in the comments.