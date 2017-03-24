The next emoji release is all about breastfeeding, beards and... broccoli

The ongoing effort to bring more diversity to emojis will continue with the rollout of 48 new characters this summer.

The Unicode 10.0 emojis have now been narrowed down from 51 and will begin rolling out to users on June 30th this year.

Among the newcomers is a long-overdue woman wearing a headscarf, a mother breastfeeding and a gentleman with a beard.

Among the more frivolous, less socially-conscious releases are an emoji for broccoli, male and female fairies and a devil horns sign for those rock and roll fans out there.

For those who’ve rocked out too hard, there’s a vomit emoji, while there's also one for angry expletives, having one’s mind blown, having stars in one’s eyes and raising an eyebrow like The Rock.

The emojis have been mocked up by Emojipedia (via Engadget) and do not represent the final designs deployed by software makers like Apple and Google, but they shouldn't be too far away.

Which emojis are still missing from the line-up? Which character are you continually searching for only to come up short? Share your wishlist in the comments below.