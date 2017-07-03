Elon Musk reveals when the Tesla Model 3 will finally hit the road

Elon Musk has announced the first production Model 3 Sedan will be completed this week, with the first customers receiving their orders by the end of the month.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Musk revealed Tesla’s first affordable EV has passed all of its “regulatory requirements” a couple of weeks early, meaning the first car will come off the production line by Friday.

Following a handover event for the first 30 customers on July 28, Musk said, production will be increasing “exponentially."

More than 100 cars will be created in August, while 1,500 will come off the line in September, Musk says. By December it may be 20,0000.

Ultimately, the company is looking to build 10,000 cars a week in order to meet the backlog of 400,000 pre-orders.

Those ordering a car today are being told a mid-2018 delivery date, so the company is going to have to seriously ramp things up to meet those goals.

The Model 3, which has a smaller engine and shorter battery life than the flagship Model S, is available from $35,000, putting it within the realms of affordability for millions of drivers.

Have you pre-ordered a Model 3? Share your reasons for adopting early in the comments section below.