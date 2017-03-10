Elon Musk makes a huge energy wager with the Aussies — who’d bet against him?

Tesla founder Elon Musk isn’t one to shirk a challenge, which is why an Australian state should take seriously his vow to solve its chronic energy crisis within 100 days or do the work for free.

Musk and Tesla reckon they can end South Australia’s power shortages, which have been causing blackouts and rising energy costs, by installing 100MW battery storage farm in a little over three months from the day the contract is signed

In a Twitter exchange with Australian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, the CEO of silicon valley start-up Atlassian, Musk assured he was serious following a previous vow from a Tesla executive (via Guardian).

Last year, Tesla built an 80MWh farm in southern California in 90 days last year at a cost of $100m. So, should South Australia sign on the dotted line, it better have their cheque books at the ready.

The exchange comes after Lyndon Rive, Tesla’s vice-president for energy products vowed increased production at Tesla’s Gigafactory, in Nevada, would enable the firm to build an Australian farm within 100-days.

“We don’t have 300MWh sitting there ready to go but I’ll make sure there are,” he told the AFR.

Cannon-Brookes reckons he needs a week to get around the politics and funding in his home nation, but still attempted to secure a “mates rates” deal with the Tesla mastermind.

Sarah Hanson-Young, a senator for South Australia replied “Let’s talk” suggesting an openness to the venture.

Is Tesla Autopilot Safe? Head-to-Head

Would you bet against Elon Musk? Share your thoughts below.