Elite Dangerous is launching onto PS4 next month

Elite Dangerous is launching for the first time on PS4 next month, Frontier Developments has announced.

Coming to Sony’s console on June 27, it will be available in physical and digital form if you fancy adding the space exploration sim to your collection.

June 27 will also be the first time Elite Dangerous releases physically for both Xbox One and PC after being digital exclusives for several months now.

Elite Dangerous and its Horizons Season Pass will be available on PS4 individually or as part of a bundle. The pass provides players with in-game currency alongside a bunch of cosmetic upgrades.

Stuart Andrews scored Elite Dangerous an impressive 7/10 in his review. Here’s what he thought:

“Elite Dangerous does a fantastic job of recreating the original game’s atmosphere, and its core space combat and trading systems work brilliantly. However, while on the one hand Frontier has crafted a space sim of incredible depth and grandeur.”

