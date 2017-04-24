Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster to receive physical releases this year

Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster are set to make their retail debut in 2017, developer Frontier has announced.

Confirmed in a press release earlier today, both titles will receive physical versions across a slew of different platforms.

Planet Coaster will be coming exclusively to PC on May 23, while Elite Dangerous: Legendary Edition comes to PS4 and Xbox One later this year. A specific release date has yet to be set.

The Legendary Edition of Elite Dangerous will include the base game, its horizon expansions and 1000 frontier points to get players started. These can be used to purchase a range of in-game cosmetic items.

Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster are both exceptional games, the latter of which earning 8/10 in our review. Here’s what Stuart Andrews had to say:

“If you’re looking for a theme park management game with a business perspective, Planet Coaster might leave you wanting. However, if you’re coming from the creative angle it’s hard to imagine a richer package.”

“Not only is it a joy to build and refine your rides and coasters, see people love them and design your perfect park, but the levels of detail in the theming, customisation and animatronics take the theme park sim to a whole new level.”

“If you ever wanted to build your own Thorpe Park or Cedar Point, this is the game for you.”

