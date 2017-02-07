Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – Everything we know

Hardcore RPG fans have been dreaming of Morrowind’s return for years now, and it’s finally here – in the form of an expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online.

The next chapter in this ambitious MMORPG will see us return to the island of Vvardenfell for 30+ hours of new content. Veterans of the 2002 classic should look forward to plenty of familiar characters and nostalgic landmarks as they embark on an all-new journey.

Elder Scrolls Online – Morrowind at a glance

Elder Scrolls Morrowind release date: 6 June 2017

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Genre: MMORPG

What’s new? Announcement trailer and gameplay

What is Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind?

Morrowind is set to be the largest expansion yet for Elder Scrolls Online. Zenimax Online Studios has confirmed that the upcoming release will introduce a new class, new locations and a unique approach to PvP skirmishes. There's plenty still to be confirmed, so be sure to bookmark this article for regular updates.

Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind release date – When is it coming out?

Morrowind will launch for PS4, Xbox One and PC on 6 June 2017. The physical and digital versions will include all previously released ESO content, meaning newcomers will have plenty to keep them occupied.

Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Story – What’s it about?

Set 700 years before the events of Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the fate of this historic land hangs in the balance as an ancient Daedric threat descends upon the masses.

The player must help a man named Vivec, a legendary warrior-poet and esteemed guardian of Vvardenfell. Unfortunately, he’s a bit sick, and requires your help to cure his unusual illness and restore his former power – and, hopefully, save the world as we know it.

Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Gameplay – How does it play?

Those of us who have already poured countless hours into the base game will be familiar with the basics. Morrowind plans to expand upon the existing formula rather than re-invent it, adding new classes, weapons and skills to the fantastical repertoire.

Morrowind also boasts the biggest single landmass ever found in an Elder Scrolls title, which will probably take us hours to venture across.

Morrowind introduces the first new class since the MMO first launched. The Warden wields powerful nature-based magic that can be used to damage enemies and buff your allies. As usual, these skills can be customised to your liking. Each Warden also has a ferocious War Bear watching their back, acting as a more than capable companion.

Since the launch of Elder Scrolls Online, fans have been craving a more comprehensive suite of PvP options, and it seems Morrowind is poised to deliver.

Players can enter The Telvanni Tower of Tel Fyr and take on The Halls of Fabrication as part of a new 12-player trial. You can also journey to The Clockwork City and ominous Ashlands for some 4v4v4 combat across varying game modes and three different maps.

Alongside the usual mix of questing, exploring and grinding, Morrowind is set to deliver plenty of exciting new content.

Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind trailer – How does it look?

Morrowind was announced with an impressive cinematic trailer earlier this month, which you can check out below:

Are you ready for a return to Morrowind? Let us know in the comments below.