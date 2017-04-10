Elder Scrolls Online is going free-to-play on all major platforms for one week

Bethesda has announced that, for one week only, the Elder Scrolls Online will be playable for zero gold on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

That means you can saunter through the entirety of Tamriel for free in Bethesda’s MMO from 3PM BST on April 11 for one week up until April 18.

To further sweeten the deal, Bethesda will be laying on the full version of Tamriel Unlimited (TU) at a reduced price for the duration of the free-to-play period.

It is currently unknown what this sale price will be, but you can currently expect to be pay around £20 for the vanilla TU, with the beefier Gold Edition coming bundled in with all the released DLC packs for around £40.

Make sure you clear some time for adventuring that weekend though: when the free period is over, the price will go back to normal.

Speaking of DLC, the Elder Scrolls Online has some more of it coming out. Expect to visit the mountainous Vvardenfell in the next Morrowind expansion in June. Bethesda is promising at least 30 hours of new gameplay in the Black Isle in the largest DLC since the MMO’s launch in 2014.

After a shaky initial launch, our reviewer Stuart Andrews enjoyed the game when subscriptions ceased with the TU version, saying that it "is a good Elder Scrolls game and a solid MMO."

Recently, Bethesda published an updated version of their other major Elder Scrolls title The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition which, Stuart Andrews believes is “still one of gaming’s most compelling worlds.”