Elago launches M4 stand that turns your iPhone into the original Macintosh

Looking for a suitably geeky way to store and charge your iPhone? Elago has you covered with its new M4 stand for iPhone.

The stand allows you to turn your iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 into a mini version of the original Macintosh.

Elago has managed to cloesly mimic the design of the classic computer, allowing users to simply slide their iPhone into the side of the silicone housing to turn the phone's display into the Macintosh screen.

The stand includes a pass-through rail underneath for running your Lightning cable to the charging port, so you'll be able to charge the phone in style.

The whole thing is 5.8 inches long, 4.3 inches wide, and 5 inches tall, so it shouldn't take up too much room.

Elago says on its site: "View your iPhone through a blast from the past. Your iPhone fits perfectly into the stand and transforms it into an old Apple monitor.

"...The M4 Stand is made with scratch-free silicone to prevent damage to your iPhone and cable; the material's unique properties allow the stand to feel soft to the touch and provide weight to plant your stand on any flat surface."

If you've got a Plus model of either the iPhone 7, 6S, or 6, unfortunately, you're not going to be able to squeeze it into the M4, and the same goes for if you've got a case on your standard model.

However, Elago's own slim-fit cases for the iPhone 7, 6S, or 6 will apparently allow you to use your phone with the M4.

You can pick up the stand for iPhone in Black and Classic White on Elago's website for $29.49 (about £19). You can also pick up the stand on Amazon for $29.99 (about £23) for some reason.

Let us know what you think of the stand in the comments.