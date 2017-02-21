Either the LG G6 is super dustproof, or a dab hand in the kitchen

Just hours after a teaser video emerged proving beyond doubt (as if there were any) the LG G6 will be waterproof, another has emerged hinting at further resistance against the elements.

The 7-second teaser, simply entitled Flour, depicts a table covered in the wheat-based baking aid.

The inference is you won’t have to worry about flour, dust or air particles permeating the sparkly new smartphone when it arrives on the scene after MWC next week.

Neither video tells us more than we could already gather from, well, looking at every flagship smartphone for the last few years.

However, LG is making a big deal about reliability this time around and has promised a three-pronged strategy in previous teasers.

Water and dustproofing is likely to join a tougher screen, perhaps with Gorilla Glass 5 tech, along with the eradication of software bugs that have blighted previous releases.

Earlier on Tuesday, we also brought word LG had let slip the phone would have a ‘sleek, full-metal body.’

Whatever’s left to reveal will be announced at a press conference on Sunday in Barcelona.

Is LG primed for a dominant performance at MWC next week? Share your thoughts below.