EE offers students a free data safety net

Despite the promises of a certain Jeremy Corbyn, tuition fees may not be going away any time soon. However, at least the UK’s largest 4G network EE is trying to save students a few quid during this coming academic year.

For those registered on any 12 month SIM-only or 24 month handset contract, the company is giving away an extra 500GB of data as a safety net, once the user's monthly allowance runs out.

The only catch is you’ll need to sign up for the offer through student discount site UNiDays.

The allowance can be used each month, whenever the customer feels the most need, but it’ll surely come in most handy towards the billing cycle when data is running low.

Related: Best Samsung Galaxy S8 deals

The deal can also be combined with EE’s 20% discount for students who join or upgrade via ee.co.uk. Those folks will be automatically enrolled in the free data scheme.

EE explains (via Engadget) that existing student customers with an eligible plan can sign up to the offer by:

Texting ‘STUDENT’ to 150 and entering your unique UNiDAYS code when prompted and follow the sign-up instructions.

Customers will receive a confirmation when the 500MB data safety net has been activated.

Given EE also offers new customers six months of free Apple Music streaming, the network should be a popular choice for those waving their folks goodbye and heading off into the big wide world… or Wolverhampton… this September.

EE's offer comes in the same week Three UK began offering a plan that eliminated Netflix and Deezer streaming from data charges.

Which is the better deal? EE's data safety net? or Three's free Netflix streaming. Share your thoughts in the comments below.