EE's new 20GB SIM-free deal is the best value tariff you'll see all summer

EE has unveiled a new SIM-free tariff that offers 20GB of data for just £21 a month – take advantage of this great value deal which you can.

UK mobile provider EE isn't necessarily known being for the cheapest network around, but it does boast our fair island's most comprehensive 4G coverage and fastest speeds (up to 60Mbps).

Which makes it all the more tempting to learn that the company has rolled out a new SIM-free deal featuring a hearty 20GB data allowance.

Priced at an ultra-competitive £21 a month, you'll also net free access to BT Sport (via the BT Sport app) and an Apple Music subscription. Better still, students can enjoy an extra 20% off the normal price, bringing the tariff down to just £16.80 per month.

As you'd expect in 2017, the tariff features unlimited calls and texts, but it's really the whopping 20GB data allowance we're excited about – for the average smartphone user, it should prove more than ample for all your streaming and social media spamming needs, plus it comes with inclusive roaming in 48 countires.

To put the deal into context, Three offers a whopping 30GB of data for just £18, but you don't get the BT Sport and Apple Music freebies, and its speeds and coverage don't necessarily match those of EE.

There are loads of great EE deals going at the moment, but for those who prefer to buy a phone outright and enjoy lower (and more flexible) monthly payment plans, this one could well take the giddy biscuit.

Act fast, though, as it's a promotional offer that ends on August 29.

Related: Best EE deals

Spotted any great mobile deals lately? Let us know in the comments below.

Alternatively, if you're not totally convinced, hit the link below to find out about more amazing EE offers.