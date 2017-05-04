EE is dropping European roaming fees for all customers from next month

UK mobile network EE is dropping European roaming charges for all customers from this summer, whether they’re on pay monthly or pay-as-you-go tariffs.

From June 15, all existing EE customers will be able to use their voice, text and data allowances in 47 countries (see below) without incurring extra charges.

As well as that, the firm has also introduced new 4GEE Max plans which also include the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Customers signing up from May 10 will be able to access the free roaming early.

The company says these 52 destinations accounts for 80% of all EE customers’ trips abroad.

In the EU, the applicable nations are as follows: Austria, Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar (UK), Greece, Guadeloupe, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Islands, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin (French), San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands and Vatican City.

EEA nations Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein are also included, while Switzerland, Monaco, the Isle of man, Jersey & Guernsey are also included.

The move comes after Vodafone recently adjusted its own roaming policy for Pay Monthly customers.

From June 11, the firm is allowing users to use UK allowances in 100 countries around the world. In 40 nations it’s free and in 60 more it’ll be £5 a day.

Meanwhile Three enables roaming free use in 42 nations, including the USA and Australia. O2 offers no free roaming.

Whether any of this will remain in play post-Brexit remains to be seen.

Does the end of roaming charges allow you to put a little more money in the holiday kitty this summer? Share your thoughts below.