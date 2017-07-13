Free Apple Music: EE extends six month trial to all, will eat data costs

EE has announced it is gifting existing customers six months of free access to Apple Music, extending the offer currently available to newcomers.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, the company said all Pay Monthly and SIM-only customers will be able to jump on board from next Wednesday.

As a cherry on top of the cake, any music streamed over mobile data will be zero-rated, meaning it won’t count against the users’ allowance.

Related: Three is killing Netflix data charges

So, thanks to EE, you’ll be able to stream an unlimited amount of Apple Music without worrying about data charges.

Here’s CEO Marc Allera with the skinny:

There are some nuances to the deal, as explained by EE’s own account in later tweets.

If you’ve enjoyed the six months of Apple Music promotion previously, when signing up for your contract, you aren’t eligible for another one.

However, if you’re an Apple Music customer or wish to sign up as a paid user, you will get zero rated data for six months.

EE’s offer comes just a week after Three mobile laid down the gauntlet by exempting Netflix and Deezer streaming as part of its new Go Binge plan.

Will this encourage you to stay with EE? Drop us a line in the comments section below.