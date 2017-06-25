EE 4G Action camera plus Viewfinder Watch now just £46

Hunting for a new action cam, but put off by the eye-wateringly high costs? Maybe try EE’s snapper on for size, at this newly low price.

Scan UK has a cracking deal on the EE 4G Action Camera that brings the price down from £79.99 to just £45.98.

Bear in mind that this is a long way down from the £399 launch price we saw back in 2015.

Buy Now: EE 4G Action Cam at Scan UK for £45.98

The EE 4G Action Camera is a connected action camera that lets you live-stream your footage as you record it. You can even check out the footage you’re filming in real-time using the bundled View Finder smartwatch.

The camera boasts a 13-megapixel sensor that’s capable of recording in Full HD 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. It’s also waterproof.

If you want to livestream footage, you’ll need a SIM card. Fortunately, the camera is unlocked to all networks, so you don’t necessarily need to spring for an EE SIM.

Buy Now: EE 4G Action Cam at Scan UK for £45.98

We didn’t fully review the EE 4G Action Cam, but we were relatively impressed with the product after a brief hands-on session. Here’s our early verdict, written at the time of the product’s launch at a review price of £399:

"A great idea on paper, but I need to see EE’s 4G camera hold a connection while I’m biking through the woods, scaling a mountain or simply sat at home before I’m overly impressed. For now, on first use, it feels like a strong but confused camera for the always-sharing, always-watching world. GoPro shouldn’t be too worried, though.”

Buy Now: EE 4G Action Cam at Scan UK for £45.98

Related: Best camera

Have you spotted any great tech deals recently? Let us know in the comments.