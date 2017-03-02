Eddy Gordo set to return in Tekken 7

Iconic fighter Eddy Gordo returns in Tekken 7 for PS4, Xbox One and PC, Bandai Namco has confirmed.

His inclusion in the upcoming beat-em-up was confirmed with an all new trailer, showing off his snazzy new outfit and familiar moveset.

Having been part of the series since Tekken 3, the Brazilian brawler has often divided players due to his potential for spamming attacks in pursuit of victory with little skill on the player’s part.

That being said, he’s sporting a ballin leopard-print jacket that would make any losing fighter jealous.

Alastair Stevenson recently had a chance to play Tekken 7. Here’s what he thought:

“I’m still not 100% convinced that Tekken is in need of super moves. That style of fighting game has already been done masterfully by numerous other titles, including Street Fighter V and Mortal Kombat X. But I remain positive about Tekken 7, and believe it has all the ingredients to carve out a space for itself in the increasingly competitive fighter-game market.”

Tekken 7 is scheduled to launch on June 2 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.