EA Play 2017: Everything you need to know

Electronic Arts is once again holding its EA Play event this year during the busy week of E3 2017.

Taking place across several locations from around the globe, the publisher is set to showcase some exciting games while giving fans the opportunity to go hands-on for the first time.

TrustedReviews has compiled everything you need to know about EA Play 2017, including all the latest news, games, announcements, and where you can watch it online.

EA E3 Press Conference Time – When is it?

The conference is taking place on Saturday, June 10 at 12pm PT/3pm ET/8pm BST, kicking off a week of blockbuster news and announcements.

EA E3 Press Conference Livestream – Where can I watch it?

As usual, you can watch EA’s conference through its YouTube and Twitch channels.

EA E3 Press Conference Games – What can we expect?

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is the big one this year. After staying true to the original trilogy with the first game, DICE is taking on the iconic sci-fi universe in its entirety with Battlefront 2. Set to feature a fully-fledged solo campaign and content from all films in the series, the intergalactic shooter will no doubt see a huge showing at E3 next week.

Need for Speed: Payback was announced by Ghost Games ahead of E3 this year, meaning gameplay can take centre stage during EA’s presentation. Payback will see the return of epic cop chases across a massive open world, and we’d love to see what other surprises Fortune Valley has in store.

The usual suspects of FIFA 18 and Madden NFL 18 will almost certainly make an appearance. We’re desperate to see how the former performs in its Nintendo Switch debut. EA has also confirmed Battlefield 1’s latest expansion will show up, which is set to introduce a slew of new maps, weapons, and maybe even a new mode.

EA E3 Press Conference Wishlist – What we want to see

A revival of Burnout would be fantastic, though it’s unlikely Electronic Arts wants to tear the spotlight away from Need for Speed: Payback. Even if it were nothing more than a brief teaser, fans would go absolutely mental.

Last year we got a brief glimpse of Visceral Games’ Star Wars project. Previously known for its work on Battlefield: Hardline and Dead Space, the seasoned developer is working on a completely original story in the beloved sci-fi universe. A reveal trailer for this long-anticipated project is more than overdue.

Respawn Entertainment, of Titanfall 2 fame, is also working on something set inside George Lucas’ classic creation, so a glimpse of that wouldn’t go amiss, either.

What’s on your wishlist for EA at E3 this year? Let us know in the comments.