E3 will open its doors to the public for the first time this year

For the first time in history, the Electronic Entertainment Expo will open its doors to the general public.

The Entertainment Software Association has announced it will be selling a limited amount of tickets from Monday February 13.

There will only be 15,000 tickets available to purchase, meaning those wishing to attend will need to act fast next week.

Tickets will be priced at $250 or $150 as part of an early bird discount. By purchasing tickets you will gain access to the show floor, panel discussions and other events through the E3 period.

Ever since its inception the event has only been open to press hoping to report on upcoming games and hardware while companies strive to show them off.

If you’re desperate to try out some upcoming games before their release this is the perfect opportunity, although the price of admission is a little steep.

E3 2017 is set to take place from June 13-15, and Trusted Reviews will be there reporting on all of the latest announcements.

We expect to hear plenty from Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo this year, so keep an eye out for that.

