Dyson planning hair brush that can dry your locks

First it revolutionised the vacuum, then the hair dryer, now Dyson has the humble hair brush in its sights.

A patent filed by Dyson details a product that looks the perfect mix between a hair dryer and a hair brush, and uses high velocity air to dry and shape hair.

Documents sent to the UK Intellectual Property Office explain that air delivered at “high velocity has a drying effect” by taking fluid and allowing it to drain away along the walls of the “baton” shaped contraption.

Should the device ever come to market, you will be able to choose whether the device blasts hot or cold air, and apertures on-board will prevent styling products from blocking it up.

It’s safe to say that Dyson is taking hair drying very seriously indeed. The Dyson Supersonic, released last year, is reputedly eight times faster than its rivals and just half the weight.

It has four heat settings, three airflow settings and a cold shot. But it doesn’t come cheap, retailing at an eye-watering £299.

The firm spent some £50 million developing its hair dryer and is likely to be using the same lab dedicated to “investigating the science of hair” for this project.

Kitting your home out with Dyson gadgets is an expensive habit and you can imagine the hair brush's pricing will leave us blown away in the same way as the Supersonic's price tag did.

